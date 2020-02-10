Zacks: Analysts Expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. On Deck Capital reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for On Deck Capital.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

ONDK opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $296.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in On Deck Capital by 176.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

See Also: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.