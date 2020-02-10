Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.29. SkyWest posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,658,000 after buying an additional 234,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SkyWest by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SkyWest by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.