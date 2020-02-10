Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Cowen began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

BHC opened at $28.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,120 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

