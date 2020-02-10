Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Harsco posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harsco.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. 965,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. Harsco has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

