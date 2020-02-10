Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.13. Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -189.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 641,237 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 385,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 116.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 491,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 264,437 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

