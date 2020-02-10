Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Independence Contract Drilling reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Contract Drilling.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICD. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 299,723 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.60. 184,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

