Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce sales of $55.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.13 billion and the lowest is $54.75 billion. McKesson reported sales of $52.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $228.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.27 billion to $228.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $237.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.98 billion to $240.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in McKesson by 3,734.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $156.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $161.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.