Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after buying an additional 651,147 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. 2,534,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

