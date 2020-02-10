Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.04). USA Compression Partners reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover USA Compression Partners.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE USAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.36. 343,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,667. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.38 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

