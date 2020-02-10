Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. IDEX posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,767,698 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.47. 348,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,463. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $139.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

