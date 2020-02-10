Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.70. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 294,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,169. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

