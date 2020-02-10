Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.65. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. 5,561,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,154. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply