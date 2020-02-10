Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Mplx also reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,658. Mplx has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

