Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.51 Million

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to post sales of $50.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $53.40 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $39.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $181.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $184.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $216.24 million, with estimates ranging from $202.25 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 151,327 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT opened at $49.08 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

