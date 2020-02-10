Zacks: Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Global Indemnity an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GBLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Global Indemnity stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.40. 3,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Global Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

