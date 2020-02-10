Zacks: Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Given $15.33 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kaleyra an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

KLR opened at $8.45 on Monday. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

