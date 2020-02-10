Zacks: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $85.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

VVI opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Viad has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viad by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 2.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

