Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zafgen’s earnings. Zafgen posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zafgen will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zafgen.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZFGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of Zafgen stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.23. 4,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,893. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 185,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 181.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Zafgen by 122.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

