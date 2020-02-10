Zano 1-Day Volume Hits $45,971.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Zano has a market cap of $2.74 million and $45,971.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.03550103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00256752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00135922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,010,037 coins and its circulating supply is 9,980,537 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

