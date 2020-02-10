Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Zayo Group worth $32,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZAYO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zayo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after acquiring an additional 353,946 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,673,000 after buying an additional 1,402,898 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,467,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after buying an additional 1,880,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after buying an additional 349,483 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZAYO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of ZAYO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $343,896.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

