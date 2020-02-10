ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $5,255.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00707709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00135986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00124211 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

