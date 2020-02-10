Zcoin Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $7.78 or 0.00079133 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Indodax. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $73.42 million and $11.39 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,820.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.02255325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.67 or 0.04545288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00749592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00858530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00119781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00708941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,268 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, QBTC, Upbit, Indodax, TDAX, Koinex, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Huobi, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.