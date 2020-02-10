Zeal Asset Management Ltd Invests $56.64 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,636,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 45.6% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,525,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,610,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day moving average is $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $545.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

