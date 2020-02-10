ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZEAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $38.13. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.01.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEAL. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 33.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the third quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 438.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 139,092 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

