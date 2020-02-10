Zealium (NZL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $18,198.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,145,513 coins and its circulating supply is 13,145,513 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

