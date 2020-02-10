Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Achieves Market Cap of $223,334.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $223,334.00 and $7.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,247,614 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

