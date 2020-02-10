Zel Trading Down 1.4% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00695828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00130449 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00121965 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007723 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001885 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 92,234,750 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

