ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.01279311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048689 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00070424 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004756 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.