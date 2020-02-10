Zero (ZER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,019.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $3,019.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00695828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00130449 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00121965 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001885 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,109,561 coins and its circulating supply is 8,084,933 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

