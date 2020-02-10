Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 21% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $163,568.00 and $7,479.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,745.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.01 or 0.04552951 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00751605 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000428 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,084,578 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.