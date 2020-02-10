ZINC Hits Market Cap of $25,932.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50. ZINC has a total market cap of $25,932.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.84 or 0.05807417 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00056912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00127519 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

