Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

ZION stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

