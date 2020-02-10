Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.53. 356,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,268. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

