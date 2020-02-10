Zipper (ZIP) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.55 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin and IDCM. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000604 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002200 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

