Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.43.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 632,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,650. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.20. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

