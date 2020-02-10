Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,791,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,520,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

