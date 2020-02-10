Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.3% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 35.6% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.55. 2,454,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,248. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

