Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,734 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Zoetis worth $154,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.55. 64,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $143.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

