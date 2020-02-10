ZumCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $875,349.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $875,349.00 and $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

