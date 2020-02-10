Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,233.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $31.88 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $839.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

