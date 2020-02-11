$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. Front Yard Residential posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Front Yard Residential.

RESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

RESI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 85,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,349. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

