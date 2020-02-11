$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Everi posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,237,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,245 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 621,608 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Everi by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 294,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,695 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Everi has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

