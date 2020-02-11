$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immersion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMMR. ValuEngine raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Immersion stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 221,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. Immersion has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $244.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 979.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 37,346.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

