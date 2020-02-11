-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerald Expositions Events.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald Expositions Events currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,345. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $752.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

