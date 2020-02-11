$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Del Taco Restaurants also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.32 million, a PE ratio of 188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 35,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $327,224.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 63,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $469,389.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,601.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $179,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 198,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

