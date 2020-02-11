$0.32 EPS Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. 928,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.