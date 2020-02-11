$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Evertec posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evertec.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. Evertec has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

