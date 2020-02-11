$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.75. PBF Energy reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,616,569 shares of company stock valued at $107,875,896 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.