-$0.57 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 139,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,542. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $928.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

