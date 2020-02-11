$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 621,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply