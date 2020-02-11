$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 621,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

